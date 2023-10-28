Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.46-9.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $11.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion.

Hershey Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE HSY opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52 week low of $183.96 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.24.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,308,000 after acquiring an additional 360,132 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

