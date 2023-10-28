HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. HI has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $314,201.47 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,171.65 or 0.99985658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,028,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00071472 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $304,950.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

