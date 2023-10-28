Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

