Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.21. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,527,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.