Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

