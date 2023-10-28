Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $98.43 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 34.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

