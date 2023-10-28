HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411,129 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 355,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of HP worth $258,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Trading Down 1.3 %

HPQ stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.