Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

