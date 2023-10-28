Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

