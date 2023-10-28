Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Humana by 208.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $510.19 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.93 and its 200-day moving average is $487.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

