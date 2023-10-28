Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Humana worth $56,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $510.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.73. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

