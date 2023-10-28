Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.8 %

CLF opened at $16.05 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.