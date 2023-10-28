Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $361.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.