Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.