Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 5,991 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.