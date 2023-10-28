Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,037,000 after buying an additional 195,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

