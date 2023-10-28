Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $38.25 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

