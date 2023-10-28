Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.52.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,488 shares of company stock worth $5,795,979 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $189.51 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

