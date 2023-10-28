Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Palomar by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after buying an additional 769,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Palomar by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after buying an additional 256,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $9,260,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $49.36 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,007,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

