Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $957,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.49 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

