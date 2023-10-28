Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Trex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

