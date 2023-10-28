Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $287,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

