Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,862 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

SHYG stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

