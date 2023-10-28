Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) by 215.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acer Therapeutics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $0.84 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Acer Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

