Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGT opened at $11.37 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

