Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

