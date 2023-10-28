Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $89.87 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

