Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $172.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

