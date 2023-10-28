Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

