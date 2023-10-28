Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,467,118.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,918.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,470,688.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,534,245 shares of company stock worth $67,889,981. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.