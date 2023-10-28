Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Carrier Global by 48.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 343,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $898,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

