Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EDUC stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Educational Development Co. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

