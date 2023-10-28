Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

