IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82.

IDEX Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $190.92 on Friday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.54.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

