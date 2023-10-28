IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82.
IDEX Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:IEX opened at $190.92 on Friday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.54.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IEX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.