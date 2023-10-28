Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 39,204 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,204 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

CF stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

