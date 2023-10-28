Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.92 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $179.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.