Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.23 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,103 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MS opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $70.19 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.