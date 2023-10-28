Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 17,504 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.