Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $33.42 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,207,502.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,992,749.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,992,749.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $142,348.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,011 shares of company stock worth $6,784,039. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

