Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Incyte by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after acquiring an additional 527,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Incyte by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,178,000 after acquiring an additional 115,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

