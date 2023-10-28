Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $69.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.27.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IR opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.