Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

