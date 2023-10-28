Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

IIPR opened at $69.99 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

