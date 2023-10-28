Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 28,030 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,315,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,151,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $849,289.20.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,135,877.50.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,157,379.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

BIGZ stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

