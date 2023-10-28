Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 28,030 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,315,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,151,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.
- On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $849,289.20.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65.
- On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78.
- On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36.
- On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.
- On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,135,877.50.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,157,379.91.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
BIGZ stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
