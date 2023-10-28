Insider Buying: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Acquires $87,142.50 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

