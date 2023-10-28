Insider Buying: Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider Buys A$99,999.90 in Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider Craig Dunn purchased 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,999.90 ($63,291.08).

Telstra Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Telstra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.