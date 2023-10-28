Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $218,867.22 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $218,867.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,726,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,194 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $9,647.52.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Semrush by 20.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,441.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 364.1% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 70.8% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 217,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

