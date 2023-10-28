Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells C$46,440.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$46,440.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %

TXP opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$1.53.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

About Touchstone Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.