Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells C$46,440.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$46,440.00.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %
TXP opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$1.53.
About Touchstone Exploration
