Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $23,970.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $23,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,390,583.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $26,730.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $28,740.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $29,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $31,090.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

