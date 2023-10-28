Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $105,275,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.74. Insulet has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

